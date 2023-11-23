Mannargudi railway station set to undergo a major transformation

November 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mannargudi railway station in Tiruchi Railway Division is being given a major facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The contract has been awarded and the work for improving passenger amenities and infrastructure modifications at the station has commenced at a cost of ₹4.44 crore. As part of the project, platforms in the station will receive significant attention with additional seats, aesthetically designed shelters and drinking water supply to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers.

The front portion of the station will witness significant roadwork with parking spaces and pedestrian walkways to be developed. Waiting halls with improved flooring and seating besides toilets would be built at the station. Well-designed ramps are being provided at the portico for the benefit of persons with disabilities and elderly persons. New signage and LED display boards to provide essential travel information to the travellers would come up on the station premises.

The station building would be extended and improved and an entrance arch would be constructed. A circulating area with landscaping has been planned to add to the aesthetic appeal of the station. LED lights would be used throughout the station building to provide better illumination and promote energy efficiency.

An Integrated Passenger Information System would be implemented to provide real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other travel-related information to ensure a seamless and informed journey for passengers, a press release said.

