Mannargudi Railway Station being redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 4.69 crore

The Mannargudi Railway Station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 4.69 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated in the heart of the Cauvery delta region, the station is being revamped to improve services and amenities to passengers.

The renovated station would enhance passenger experience by providing amenities such as digital signage, escalators, executive lounges, luggage screening machines, walkways, holding areas for passengers and a distinctive roof and flooring, besides free and paid Wi-Fi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front side of the station will get an entrance arch and the frontage would be developed with parking spaces and pedestrian walkways, enhancing accessibility and convenience for commuters. The pickup and drop-off point would be redesigned for smooth embarking and disembarking of passengers from autorickshaws and taxi and to directly reach the station porch.

Well-designed ramps are planned at the porticos for the benefit of persons with disabilities and elderly people. The concourse area will be renovated too.

A new ticket booking counter will be built and waiting halls with improved flooring, seating and additional toilet facilities will be built. Platforms in the station would be provided with additional seating arrangements, drinking water supply and aesthetic shelters.

The station will get new signage boards and LED display boards, helping passengers to navigate and get essential travel information. An Integrated Passenger Information System will be established to provided real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other related information. To promote energy efficiency, LED lights will be used throughout the station buildings.

“The modernisation of the Mannargudi railway station will enhance the overall travel experience of the passengers,” the Southern Railway said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.