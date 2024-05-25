GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mannargudi Railway Station being redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 4.69 crore

Improvements to amenities being carried out at a cost of ₹ 4.69 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Published - May 25, 2024 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Parking space and the circulating area in front of the Mannargudi Railway Station have been extended as part of the station redevelopment works.

Parking space and the circulating area in front of the Mannargudi Railway Station have been extended as part of the station redevelopment works. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The facade of the Mannargudi Railway Station has been given a facelift.

The facade of the Mannargudi Railway Station has been given a facelift. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Redevelopment works under way at the Mannargudi Railway Station.

Redevelopment works under way at the Mannargudi Railway Station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mannargudi Railway Station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 4.69 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Situated in the heart of the Cauvery delta region, the station is being revamped to improve services and amenities to passengers.

The renovated station would enhance passenger experience by providing amenities such as digital signage, escalators, executive lounges, luggage screening machines, walkways, holding areas for passengers and a distinctive roof and flooring, besides free and paid Wi-Fi.

The front side of the station will get an entrance arch and the frontage would be developed with parking spaces and pedestrian walkways, enhancing accessibility and convenience for commuters. The pickup and drop-off point would be redesigned for smooth embarking and disembarking of passengers from autorickshaws and taxi and to directly reach the station porch.

Well-designed ramps are planned at the porticos for the benefit of persons with disabilities and elderly people. The concourse area will be renovated too.

A new ticket booking counter will be built and waiting halls with improved flooring, seating and additional toilet facilities will be built. Platforms in the station would be provided with additional seating arrangements, drinking water supply and aesthetic shelters.

The station will get new signage boards and LED display boards, helping passengers to navigate and get essential travel information. An Integrated Passenger Information System will be established to provided real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other related information. To promote energy efficiency, LED lights will be used throughout the station buildings.

“The modernisation of the Mannargudi railway station will enhance the overall travel experience of the passengers,” the Southern Railway said in a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.