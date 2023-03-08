ADVERTISEMENT

Mannargudi police book NTK functionary 

March 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur district police registered have a case against a Naam Tamilar Katchi office-bearer for allegedly trespassing and indulging in political activity during a job fair at Mannargudi.

According to the police, the district authorities had organised a job fair at Mannai Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College at Mannargudi on March 4. During the fair, Rama Aravindan, 53, a state-level office bearer of Naam Tamilar Katchi had allegedly indulged in political campaigning on the premises.

Based on a complaint from the Tiruvarur District Employment Officer, the Mannargudi police registered a case against him under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and released on bail, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US