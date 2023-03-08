HamberMenu
Mannargudi police book NTK functionary 

March 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur district police registered have a case against a Naam Tamilar Katchi office-bearer for allegedly trespassing and indulging in political activity during a job fair at Mannargudi.

According to the police, the district authorities had organised a job fair at Mannai Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College at Mannargudi on March 4. During the fair, Rama Aravindan, 53, a state-level office bearer of Naam Tamilar Katchi had allegedly indulged in political campaigning on the premises.

Based on a complaint from the Tiruvarur District Employment Officer, the Mannargudi police registered a case against him under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and released on bail, said the police.

