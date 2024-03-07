Mannargudi municipal worker arrested for spreading fake news

March 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Mannargudi police have arrested Sathishkumar, 28, employed as a tractor driver in Mannargudi Municipality, on charges of spreading “false information” on social media.

According to the police, the accused had made a video recording of an escape attempted by Kalaimagan, 22, of Alivalam, a history sheeter, from the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mannargudi, recently when Alivalam police came to the hospital to inquire with him about a hit-and-run case.

Sathishkumar uploaded the video on social media a few days ago stating that a “child kidnapper” attempted to escape from the police and advised members of the public to be alert and keep a watch on their children.

