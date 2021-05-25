Mannachanallur philanthropy group reaches out to COVID-19 patients with free food

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold sufferings, particularly in families where all members have tested positive, a group of like-minded volunteers of Mannachanallur on the outskirts of the city have risen up to the occasion by supplying food at their doorstep free of cost.

The philanthropy of the group began when C. Balachandar, 55, an astrologer, reached out to a few homeless elders, who were forced to go to bed on an empty stomach due to the immediate fallout of the national-level lockdown clamped in March last.

On observing their sense of relief, Mr. Balachandar formed a group by teaming up with R. Kirubakaran of Thuraiyur and S. Venkatesh, R. Radhakannan, S.Manojkumar, T.Balaji and V. Ragu of Mannachanallur to distribute food packets to homeless and stranded people.

Though the initiative was originally intended for a short period, the ravaging spread of the virus in the second wave has forced them to regroup again to expand their ambit of service by taking into account the struggle being faced by COVID-19 patients, who are in home isolation, to get food. While a few members share the expenses, others take time out to distribute the food packets to needy patients in Mannachanallur, Srirangam and No 1 Tollgate. One of them has circulated a message on WhatsApp, inviting the needy patients to contact at 9788682220 for delivering food to them.

They meet regularly in the evening to list out the food requirement of patients. The food is readied by Mr. Venkatesh, proprietor of Sakthi Vilas restaurant in Mannachanallur, on actual cost basis and distributed through the team members thrice a day.

“We get 20 to 25 calls a day for food from COVID-19 patients. As a team, we feel immensely happy to extend the small help from our side when they are in distress,” says Mr. Balachandar.

Beneficiaries of the philanthropy have been expressing gratitude. “It is unfortunate that I could not be present with my aged mother, who is under home isolation for the last few days. The help offered by the Mannachanallur volunteers is timely indeed,” says a woman resident at a locality in No.1 Tollgate area.