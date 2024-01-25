Manjathidal tank to be developed into a recreation spot in Tiruchi

January 25, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has commenced work to redevelop the Manjathidal tank in Kattur into a recreation spot for residents in the city.

The plan for developing the waterbody into an entertainment site was mooted following demands from residents seeking recreational amenities in the locality.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the civic body would spend ₹57 lakh to rejuvenate the tank. The State and the Union governments had contributed ₹17 lakh and ₹28 lakh respectively while the civic body sanctioned ₹12 lakh for the project.

Spread over five acres, the Manjathidal tank situated in Ward 42 was taken over by the Corporation from Pappakurichi Panchayat during the city’s expansion in 2011. However, the tank has been in poor shape despite irrigating the nearby farmlands.

According to the Corporation officials, the redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal hangout spot for residents as the peripheral wards in the city are deprived of recreational centres.

“Maintaining public parks is becoming expensive. Welfare associations and private agencies are hesitant to take up the maintenance. Hence, we decided to develop the existing tanks into recreational spots instead of creating new parks,” said a senior official.

Walking tracks, new vintage lamp lights, tree plantations and stone benches will be provided on the tank bunds. A pavement with a fence will be constructed around the tank to ensure the safety of visitors. “Beautification work will be carried out and bunds will be strengthened and levelled to provide a walking track. The work on converting the waterbody into a recreation spot will be completed by June,” he added.

Manjathidal tank is the third such waterbody taken up by the Corporation for redevelopment in Kattur, after Sengulam in Ward 41 and Thamaraikulam in Ward 38.

