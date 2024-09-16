Manithaneya Makkal Katchi members stage protest, break glass panes of toll plaza counter at Thuvakudi

A section of members of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who resorted to a “road roko” agitation near the Thuvakudi toll plaza on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Monday demanding the closure of expired toll gates allegedly broke the glass panes of the toll counter triggering tension.

The incident occurred in the evening when the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi members, led by the party’s Manapparai MLA Abdul Samad, staged a demonstration and resorted to a road roko agitation near the toll plaza along the Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway. They demanded that new toll plazas should not be opened and increase toll charges should be withdrawn.

Even as the agitation was on, a section of members of the party broke the glass of the counter and damaged the boom barriers, sparking off tension leading to the intervention of the police, said sources. The protesters later left the spot.

