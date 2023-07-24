Manipur violence: DMK women’s wing stages demonstration

July 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam women’s wing staged demonstrations here on Monday against the Union and Manipur governments for failing to stop the violence in the northeastern State.

The DMK organised protests near Tiruchi railway junction and Anna Statue near Chinthamani where women cadre and party members participated. They also held placards and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Union and Manipur for failing to stop the violence.

The party members also demanded justice for two tribal women who were paraded naked and tortured during the violence.