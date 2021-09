THANJAVUR

13 September 2021 18:31 IST

Manipur Governor La.Ganesan offered prayers at Swaminatha Swamy temple at Swamimalai on Monday.

Mr. La. Ganesan, who visited the temple along with his family members, told reporters that Sri Swaminatha Swamy was his family deity (kuladheivam) and, hence, he had paid a visit to the temple after assuming charge as Governor.

