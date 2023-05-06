Mangalam falls in Pachamalai gets good flow after rain spell

May 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The recent wet spell in Pachamalai hills has brought good inflow to the little known picnic destinations of Mangalam Falls and Koraiyar Falls near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district over the past few days.

Koraiyar Falls was closed to visitors recently on safety grounds by the Forest Department, given the rugged terrain and absence of adequate infrastructure. However, Mangalam Falls is open to picnickers and has been attracting a steady stream of visitors over the past few days.

Mangalam Falls is located about 14 km away from Top Sengattupatti, which is accessible by road from Tiruchi via Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram. From Top Sengattupattai one has to go via Chinna Pakkalam, Periya Pakkalam and Chinna Mangalam villages.

Although the Forest Department created an eco-tourism facility at Top Sengattupatti, offering accommodation and guided trekking a few years ago, Pachamalai hills remain largely unexplored due to poor accessibility and lack of adequate infrastructure. The Forest Department has recently re-laid the 14-km-long Shobanapuram-Top Sengattupatti ghat road at a cost of ₹8.50 crore. This is expected to help attract more visitors to Pachamalai hills.

More needs to be done to attract visitors by strengthening infrastructure of the area, say locals.

“Protective railings should be erected at Mangalam falls for picnickers to bathe safely. The changing room should be renovated and public toilets should be built,” says N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur.

The Koraiyar falls can be opened to visitors if only safety measures and amenities have been created, says Mr. Saravanan who has been lobbying for improved amenities at both the falls over the past few years.

“It is regrettable that the Forest and Tourism departments are yet to act on our repeated pleas over the past two years and keep passing the buck,.” he adds.