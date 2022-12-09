Mandous cyclone: seawater ingresses into coastal villages

December 09, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Seawater ingressed into low-lying habitations on Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts due to the choppy condition of the sea caused by Mandous cyclone.

Normal life was thrown out of gear for residents in coastal habitations of Thottivay, Madavamedu and Poompuhar. Sea water has inundated about 200 residences in four villages, pushing the fisherfolk into a state of desperation. The residents have been shifted to flood relief centres.

In view of the intermittent rainl and chill wind conditions the Mayiladuthurai administration had announced holiday for schools and colleges on Friday.

In Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inspected erosion caused by sea water ingress in residential areas of Pattinachery near Nagore. Measures are in place to shift people in locations vulnerable to sea water inundation to safer places. The people are given food and medical assistance, the Collector said.

In Tiruvarur, Minister for Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection R. Sakkarapani chaired a meeting to review disaster-response preparedness. The public have been advised to use the round the clock service of the Control Room by dialling 04366 1077.

Communication gadgets have been provided to Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers, Block Development Officers and District Revenue Officer for ensuring prompt response, the Minister said, adding that 13 teams led by officials in the rank of Deputy Collector have been formed for the purpose.

L. Nirmal Raj, Transport Commissioner, and Collector Gayathri Krishnan and Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan took part in the meeting.