Manapparai Uzhavar Sandhai opens after renovation

Farmers’ market issues identity cards to 120 growers

February 08, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the newly refurbished farmers’ market in Manapparaii.

The renovated ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ (farmers’ market) in Manapparai was formally inaugurated this week after extensive renovation much to the relief of consumers and local growers.

The market, refurbished at a cost of ₹25.32 lakh, was declared open by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials on Tuesday.

“The Uzhavar Sandhai in Manapparai had lost business due to encroachments by roadside vendors. At least 50 to 60 stalls were cleared with the coordination of other departments, to improve access to the market. It was inaugurated in 2000 with 52 shops, and we would like local farmers and consumers to benefit by using it regularly,” G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi,  told The Hindu.

Mr. Poyyamozhi gave away identity cards to 120 farmers and farmer producer organisations authorising them to trade from the market premises.

The refurbished market will open daily at 5 a.m., and besides fresh produce, also have shops selling cold press oils and value-added products. Sellers will be given electronic scales and prices will be decided daily by the authorities.

Saplings and gardening equipment were gifted to five visitors to the market by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department on the occasion.

