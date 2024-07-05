GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manapparai residents worried about rising number of stray dogs

Residents are apprehensive that unvaccinated dogs could spread rabies as cases of people getting bitten by the canines has been increasing recently

Published - July 05, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The growing stray dog menace in Manapparai in Tiruchi district has caused alarm among the residents.

The number of dogs roaming the streets appears to have gone up rapidly in recent times, putting residents, especially senior citizens and children, at risk. Residents say they have made several representations to the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

Packs of dogs are seen roaming the streets such as Ramalingam Street and Boys Town. Residents say that incidents of stray dogs biting people are rising in the town. Unvaccinated stray dogs pose a threat of spreading rabies. “They pose a safety threat to children and elders,” said K. Shakthi, a resident of Lakshmi Street.

The animal birth control (ABC) centre in the town has not been not functional, which could also have resulted in the growing menace.

Activists and residents in the town have been urging the officials to tackle the issue. “Stray dog menace continues to be a serious problem in the town and is worsening every day. Even after multiple representations, steps have not been taken so far to put an end to the issue,” said K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the Communist Party of India.

A senior official from the municipality stated that steps are being taken to rope in agencies to catch and sterilise stray dogs, to ensure the safety of the public.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.