Manapparai milk cooperative society registers impressive performance

At a time when several cooperative societies are struggling to stay afloat, the Manapparai Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society has announced ₹1.59 crore incentive to its members.

According to an audit report presented before the annual general body meeting (AGM) held a few days ago, the society procured 90.94 lakh litres of milk from its members in and around Manapparai in 2022-23. It was 1.97 lakh litres more than the previous year. On an average, the society procured 24,913 litres of milk a day in the 2022-23 financial year. While most of its procurement was sent to the Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, which is popularly known as Tiruchi Aavin, the Manapparai Society preferred to sell to the consumers directly.

It had sold on an average 15,000 litres of milk to consumers, tea shops, hostels, marriage parties and others at the rate of ₹50 a litre as against an average selling price of ₹39 per litre by the Aavin. The strategy of tapping the local sources for selling milk is said to have contributed to the healthy financial position of the Manapparai society. “Each and every member and the employees of the society has contributed to its success. Since the direct sales of milk to the local consumers fetches more returns, they paid more attention on local sales. It has eventually fetched more dividends,” says C. Nagaraj Sivakumar, Deputy Director, Dairy Development.

R. Thangavel, secretary of the society, said the incentive for 2022-2023 had gone up by ₹52 lakh than the previous year due to the hard work of all stakeholders. The incentive had been given to the 2,451 pouring members depending upon the milk supply. There were many members who got more than ₹50,000.

Mr. Sivakumar said the dairy cooperative had been doing well since its inception about 73 years ago.