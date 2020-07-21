Manapparai, Marungapuri blocks see a steady rise in cases

Tiruchi

21 July 2020 18:15 IST

Mounting cases of COVID-19 in Manapparai and Marungapuri blocks in the district were a cause of concern not only for residents but also the administration.

According to official sources, 2,094 persons were tested positive for the virus in the district up to July 18. Of them, 1,123 were from Tiruchi city. Rural areas of the district accounted for 867 cases.

Manapparai tops the list of 14 blocks in the district. There were 132 cases in Manapparai alone, followed by Mannachanallur block with 118 cases. Manikandam and Musiri follows with 74 cases each. Sixty nine cases were reported from Marungapuri block. At least five to six cases have been adding to Manapparai tally daily.

It was from April, that the first few cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puthanatham and Thuvarankurichi in Marungapuri block. Though most of the patients had recovered, the virus began affecting the people residing in neighbouring villages gradually. The case load in Manapparai continues to surge and it crossed 150 mark on Monday.

Kallipatti, Marungapuri, Valanadu and Karutha Kodangipatti were among the most affected villages in Manapparai and Marungapuri blocks. Since many policemen in Manapparai station tested positive for COVID-19, it has been shut temporarily. A few policemen in Thuvarankurichi were diagnosed positive.

On death count too Marungapuri tops the list in rural areas. As per an official statement, 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the district. While Tiruchi city accounted for 22 deaths, 11 were from rural areas. Of them, five deaths were reported in Marungapuri alone.

“It is a matter of concern. We observe that awareness on social distancing norms is very low in rural areas. There are people, who still believe that there is no such virus,” says M. A. Aleem, a neurologist.

He said that there was no seriousness among the people on the exponential spread of the virus. More than 60 to 70% of the rural people did not use face mask and failed to follow personal distancing norms. Moreover, many of them hardly followed hand washing etiquette.

Dr. Aleem said that employment guarantee job scheme workers, grocery and vegetable traders and others should be made to wear face mask.