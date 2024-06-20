Manapparai cop booked for cheating

The District Crime branch has registered a cheating case against a head constable and his wife involved in share-market trading for having duped many people after collecting huge sums of money promising huge returns and failing to deliver.

A special police team is on the lookout for head constable P.Venkatesan (40) and his wife V. Subha (33). Venkatesan who had served at the Manapparai police station, has been a “deserter” since January this year.

The duo have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420, and 406, according to a press release.