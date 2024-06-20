GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manapparai cop booked for cheating

Published - June 20, 2024 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime branch has registered a cheating case against a head constable and his wife involved in share-market trading for having duped many people after collecting huge sums of money promising huge returns and failing to deliver.

A special police team is on the lookout for head constable P.Venkatesan (40) and his wife V. Subha (33). Venkatesan who had served at the Manapparai police station, has been a “deserter” since January this year.

The duo have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420, and 406, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.