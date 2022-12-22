Manam initiative launched at govt. medical colleges in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Karur

December 22, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, through video conference, launched the Mananala Nallaadharavu Mandram (Manam) initiative at the government medical colleges in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Karur districts on Thursday.

The Manam initiative was launched at K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi. The scheme will help the students to contact a mental health expert with the Natpudan Ungalodu helpline 14416 if they require counselling.

The mental health support forum which has been set up in all the medical college hospitals across the State aims at preventing suicides. It also aims to train the students to attend to such patients in the right way. Innovative training for students’ well-being will be provided, including skill development programmes.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials were present at the Tiruchi medical college.

The initiative has also been launched at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur to provide psychological support for medical college students.

Later, Collector T. Prabhushankar inaugurated various facilities including the hemophilia treatment centre, adolescent health clinic, skin care clinic, and tuberculosis diagnostic equipment at the hospital. He also provided protective kits to health workers.

The Manam scheme was also launched at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai district. Collector Kavitha Ramu was present.

