ADVERTISEMENT

Managing director of private firm arrested on cheating charge

February 16, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team of the Economic Offences Wing of the State Police on Thursday arrested Ramesh Kumar, managing director of the Tiruchi-headquartered Elfin E-Com Private Limited, on charges of cheating several depositors who had invested in the firm after allegedly giving them false promises of disbursing higher amount after maturity and failing to return them their money.

A press release said several cases were registered in over 10 districts against Elfin E-Com and its associate firms at different points of time. A special investigation team was constituted on the direction of the Director General of Police and under the guidance of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. 

The special investigation team arrested Ramesh Kumar, the managing director of the firm who had been absconding for a long time on cheating charge and got him remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US