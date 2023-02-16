HamberMenu
Managing director of private firm arrested on cheating charge

February 16, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team of the Economic Offences Wing of the State Police on Thursday arrested Ramesh Kumar, managing director of the Tiruchi-headquartered Elfin E-Com Private Limited, on charges of cheating several depositors who had invested in the firm after allegedly giving them false promises of disbursing higher amount after maturity and failing to return them their money.

A press release said several cases were registered in over 10 districts against Elfin E-Com and its associate firms at different points of time. A special investigation team was constituted on the direction of the Director General of Police and under the guidance of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. 

The special investigation team arrested Ramesh Kumar, the managing director of the firm who had been absconding for a long time on cheating charge and got him remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

