Managing anger and stress

The recent deaths of a trader and his son in police custody at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district has prompted Tiruchi Rural Police to organise a special training session on anger and stress management for field-level personnel.

The training session on anger and stress management for 24 directly recruited sub-inspectors was held here on Wednesday. Corter Premraj, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi, acted as resource person.

The training sought to drive home the message that officers needed to be courteous while dealing with members of the public on various issues and when they approached the police station for redress of grievances.

The sub-inspectors were taught techniques to overcome stress and anger such as yoga and meditation. They were also instructed to initiate action against lawbreakers through proper legal provisions by registering FIR and desist from manhandling the common man.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Ziaul Haque said the entire rank and file of police in the district were being encouraged to improve interpersonal skills and public relations. They were asked to adopt a humane and friendly approach while dealing with the general public.

Steps had been taken to ensure people-friendly policing in all stations, which were being closely monitored by supervisory officers above the rank of DSPs and by the Superintendent of Police.

Interactive session

Mr. Ziaul Haque also recently held an interactive session with DSPs to enlighten them on the need to bring attitudinal change in subordinate police officers and personnel while enquiring into petitions and attending issues related to traders and the general public.

The DSPs were instructed to guide inspectors and sub-inspectors under them to maintain discipline and decorum and adopt a couteous behaviour towards the general public and petitioners when they approached the police station.

Further, 17 police personnel, including three inspectors and five sub-inspectors, who needed behavioural correction, were also under long-term training to improve interpersonal skills and maintain healthy public relations.

Exclusive stress and anger management sessions had been scheduled for them to imbibe the concept of friendly approach towards the general public, sources said.