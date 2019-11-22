TIRUCHI

A two-day management development programme for police officers of Tiruchi City, organised by the St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, commenced here on Friday.

The interactive sessions being conducted by a team of resource persons led by Jay. Joan, chairperson of the Management Development Programme would focus on inter-personal relationship, conflict resolution and the ways to build a team and motivate its members among others.

A team of 30 police officers from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to Inspector of Police are attending the programme which was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj. The Executive Director of the Institute Rev. N. Casimir Raj was present.

The focus of the day-long programme on the first day was on inter-personal relationship and creativity, said Ms. Joan. Besides interactive lecture sessions, the participating police officers were split into different teams were given exercises to solve them. The exercises were given to trigger their creativity and ways of solving them as a team, Ms. Joan said. The programme would continue on Saturday. The same programme for the second batch of police officers would be conducted on November 29 and 30.