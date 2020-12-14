Manachanallur bypass road to be ready for commissioning by month end

The newly laid bypass road around Manachanallur has been opened for traffic on a trial basis.

The new bypass road around Manachanallur, which has been opened to traffic on a trial basis, is expected to be ready for commissioning by end of this month.

The opening of the new stretch comes especially in the wake of the recent rain and traffic congestion in Manachanallur located on the outskirts of Tiruchi city. It will ease traffic congestion in the town famous for its rice mills.

The bypass road on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road runs a length of about 2.64 km and was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹25.15 crore.

Sources in the Highways Department say a decision on the formal opening of the bypass will be taken by the government.

“Another layer of bitumen has to be laid on the road. We will complete the work by the end of this month after which the road will be opened formally,” according to an official.

The Highways Department has so far planted about 800 tree saplings of nearly 20 species along the new road. “We plan to plant about 1,000 plants in sync with the greenery around,” the official says.

The bypass starts near Panguni Vaical (beyond Nochiyam) at Athani and joins Thuraiyur Road again beyond Manachanallur Taluk Office, averting the need for motorists to go via the narrow and congested roads in Manachanallur town.

The green field road was laid after acquiring about seven hectares of land spread over Manachanallur, Uluthankudi and Poonampalayam revenue villages. The project was announced in 2012-13 budget session of Assembly.

The construction of the by-pass road comes as a relief to commuters as it will reduce travel time between Tiruchi and Thuraiyur considerably. It will also avert frequent traffic snarls on Local Fund Road in Manchanallur. The narrow road has been bursting at its seams due to heavy traffic and encroachments.

The Highways Department will soon prepare a detailed project report for laying another bypass around the town, this one branching off from Samayapuram-Manachanallur Road. It awaits administrative sanction for preparing the DPR.

Once the sanction is obtained, an agency will be commissioned to prepare the DPR for the second bypass for the town, which is planned from Vengankudi on Samayapuram-Manchanallur Road to Athani on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road, a distance of about 2.83 km.