Man with a bullet detained at airport

April 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old passenger from Nagapattinam district was detained at Tiruchi airport after a bullet was found in his bag.

According to the police, R. Santhosh Rajan, 22, from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district, was about to board a flight to Hyderabad from Tiruchi airport on Friday. He was caught by the senior security officer of a private airline for possessing a 5.56 mm bullet when his bag was scanned in the check-in area.

He had reportedly told the airport police that he was unaware of how the bullet had found its way into his bag. The police registered a case against him under Arms Act and arrested him. After investigation, he was released on bail.

