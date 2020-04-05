Man under observation flees from GH, readmitted

TIRUCHI

A patient admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with symptoms of COVID 19 virus fled to his home on Saturday night and had to be brought back after much persuasion.

After the patient, a resident of Bhagavathipuram in Tiruverumbur, had slipped out of the hospital, the police was alerted by the hospital authorities.

By then, the man had reached home, police sources said. “We found him at home and he refused to leave. He kept complaining that he was not comfortable at the hospital and would not return,” a policeman at the Tiruverumbur police station said.

The ordeal ended well past midnight when the patient relented eventually and was readmitted at the hospital. “A doctor from the hospital joined us in our attempts to persuade the patient,” the policeman said.

The patient is one the 125 persons under observation at the isolation ward. “Though the patient has not tested positive for the infection, he has to be kept under observation for the next 14 days,” official sources at the hospital said.