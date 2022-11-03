Man succumbs to injuries sustained after being pushed

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 03, 2022 19:14 IST

A 33-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after being assaulted and pushed down during a verbal spat at Musiri in the district a few days ago succumbed in the early hours of Thursday.

The Musiri police which initially registered an attempt to murder case has now altered it as a case of murder following the death of the man whose name was given as M. Vivek. The police have arrested the accused E. Vigneswaran (26) in connection with the murder.

Police sources said Vivek and his friend Gandhirajan were consuming liquor opposite to a shop in Musiri recently when Vigneswaran came there and quarreled with Gandhirajan. When Vivek questioned Vigneswaran a quarrel broke out between them. Sources said Vigneswaran allegedly abused Vivek and assaulted him besides pushing him down. Vivek sustained injuries on the rear side of his head and was admitted for treatment. He succumbed in the early hours of Thursday. 

