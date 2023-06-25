Man succumbed to injuries in a scuffle

June 25, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 55-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a scuffle between two persons near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, died on Saturday.

According to the police, H. Selvam, a native of Matha Kovil Street in Poovalur near Lalgudi, had been working as a labourer in a garment company in Tiruppur. He returned to his house at Poovalur to attend a condolence on June 22.

Meanwhile, L. Raja, 45, his neighbour, picked up a quarrel with him on Friday, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and a scuffle broke out between them. During the brawl, Raja allegedly assaulted Selvam using a wooden log and the latter suffered injuries on his head, face, and hands.

He was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College in Tiruchi for treatment. The Lalgudi police registered a case of attempt to murder against Raja.

Since Selvam succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, the police altered the case and arrested Raja under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him.