A 39-year-old man, identified as Kannan from Varpattu village near Ponnamaravathy, was killed by lightning on Friday.

Kannan was out grazing cattle along with his relatives when there was rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the area. The lightning struck Kannan killing him on the spot. A cow that he was tending died due to the lightning. Ponnamaravathy police have registered a case.

