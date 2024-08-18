GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man, son arrested for assaulting Inspector in Kuthalam

Published - August 18, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police inspector in Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district.

The crime was committed in Kuthalam’s main market street, where Inspector Jothiraman admonished Kishore, an engineering college student from Rajagopalapuram, for reportedly standing in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic while talking on his mobile phone. When Kishore did not respond properly, the inspector confiscated his mobile phone and asked him to collect it at the police station.

Later, Kishore arrived at the Kuthalam station accompanied by his father Maheswaran, who argued with the inspector and allegedly slapped him. Following this, the police registered a case against Maheswaran and his son Kishore under five sections, including charges of obstructing an officer from performing his duties, assault, and issuing threats. Maheswaran and son were produced in a court and sent to Mayiladuthurai sub-jail.

