Man slashes girl with knife

TIRUCHI

A 19-year-old girl was injured after a 29-year-old man, whose advances she had spurned, slashed her with a knife, here on Friday. The girl and the youth were reportedly in love for some time but she had stopped talking to him of late.

The crime was committed in the girl's house at Chellayee Amman Koil street in Woraiyur. The man who was found unconscious after he allegedly poured pesticide in his ears is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The girl with minor injuries has also been admitted at the same hospital.

Woraiyur police have registered a case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) against Manikandan.