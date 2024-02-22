Man, six-year-old girl killed in road accident near Pudukottai

February 22, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons riding a motorcycle, including a six-year-old girl, were killed after a mini freight carrier hit their vehicle at S. Melapatti near Sempattividuthi in the district on Tuesday night. The victims were identified as M. Peerthika Sri, 6, and M. Marimuthu, 26, of Sevugampatti.

The police said Marimuthu was riding the motorcycle whilethe girl was the pillion rider from Sempattividuthi bazaar to their house when the mini freight carrier hit the vehicle on the left side.

The two fell from the vehicle and sustained severe injuries on their head, forehead, face, and right leg. While Marimuthu died on the spot, the minor girl died on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the freight carrier R. Muruganantham, 39, of Sempattividuthi, was arrested and sent for remand. The Sempattividuthi police have registered a case based on a complaint from the girl’s father S. Murugan.