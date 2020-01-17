Man shoots himself with rifle

N. Sasikumar, 31, a diploma holder, ended his life by shooting himself with a rifle here on Friday. He had a gun licence and was running a shooting academy for nearly two years behind his house at Santhosh Nagar.

He shot himself using a .22 rifle in his possession at his room. He had spoken to his mother in the house a few minutes before resorting to the extreme step, said a police officer. Hearing her cries, neighbours shifted him to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here where he was declared brought dead.

The police said he was a trainer in shooting. A bachelor, he was a member of the Tiruchi Rifle Club. His father was also a gun licence holder. He was training his wards with air gun.

Forensic experts and scientific assistants were pressed into service. The police said it was a case of suicide and detailed investigation would be done to determine the reason. The rifle was seized.

The bullet was removed and the body was handed over to his parents after completion of post mortem later in the day.

Calls made by Sasikumar from his mobile phone would be examined and those who were being trained by him would be inquired. The Airport Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.