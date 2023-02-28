ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to six years RI for peddling drugs

February 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Special Essential Commodities Court, Pudukottai, sentenced a man to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment for peddling narcotic drugs on Tuesday. On July 26, 2021, when police personnel from Gandhi Market police station in Tiruchi were conducting vehicle checks, they intercepted a four-wheeler on suspicion. The police found M. Mohammed Hanifa, 42, a native of Pudukkottai district, was peddling 21 kg of Ganja. The police seized the contraband and arrested the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. After the trial, the court sentenced Mohammed Hanifa to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

