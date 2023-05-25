ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to seven-year jail term for hijacking lorry with goods

May 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Thursday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo seven-year imprisonment for hijacking a lorry transporting dish wash bars and detergent powder after pushing out the vehicle’s owner.

The crime was committed at Vannankoil in Ramji Nagar police station limits near Tiruchi in November 2017. 

The court also slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on S. Santhoshkumar of Manojipatti in Thanjavur district.   Police said R. Mani, the complainant, had parked his lorry at Vannankoil and went to have food at an eatery. On his return, he saw Santhosh Kumar moving his vehicle. When Mani tried to prevent Santhosh Kumar from driving away his vehicle, the latter pushed him down and sped away. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had booked a case under IPC section 392 (robbery) read with 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US