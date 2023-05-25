HamberMenu
Man sentenced to seven-year jail term for hijacking lorry with goods

May 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Thursday sentenced a 33-year-old man to undergo seven-year imprisonment for hijacking a lorry transporting dish wash bars and detergent powder after pushing out the vehicle’s owner.

The crime was committed at Vannankoil in Ramji Nagar police station limits near Tiruchi in November 2017. 

The court also slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on S. Santhoshkumar of Manojipatti in Thanjavur district.   Police said R. Mani, the complainant, had parked his lorry at Vannankoil and went to have food at an eatery. On his return, he saw Santhosh Kumar moving his vehicle. When Mani tried to prevent Santhosh Kumar from driving away his vehicle, the latter pushed him down and sped away. 

The police had booked a case under IPC section 392 (robbery) read with 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

