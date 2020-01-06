Man sentenced to life till death

The Mahila Court, Thanjavur, has awarded life sentence till death to the father of a 10-year-old girl on charges of sexually assaulting his own daughter.

The accused, Kumar, 39, was an alcoholic and he started sexually assaulting his own daughter from 2016 after the death of his wife. The District Child Line staff, who received a tip off, secured the girl in 2018 and lodged her in the Government Home, Thanjavur.

A complaint was lodged with the All Woman Police, Pattukottai and Kumar was arrested. When the girl was subjected to medical test in connection with the case, she was found to be affected by HIV. Subsequently, Kumar was also subjected to HIV test and he too was tested positive.

After hearing the case, the Mahila Court Judge, Ezhilarasi on Monday awarded life sentence till death to Kumar and directed the State government to provide treatment to the girl, apart from extending ₹5 lakh as financial assistance to her.