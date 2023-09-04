HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

September 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court - III in Tiruchi on Monday convicted a 32-year-old man for murdering his mother and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

Police sources said on September 25, 2019, H. Kumaravel, a native of Mill Colony near Ramji Nagar, murdered his mother over a family dispute. He was arrested by Edamalaipatti Pudur police on murder charges and remanded.

After the trial, on Monday, Additional District Judge P. Thangavel convicted and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. A. Anandan appeared for the prosecution in the case in which the court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

