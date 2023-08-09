HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

August 09, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court - II in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a murder case accused to undergo life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, P. Anandan, a native of Mahalikudi village in Manachanallur taluk, was murdered by M. Vijai from Pallividai village in Lalgudi taluk on June 25, 2019. Anandan, under the influence of alcohol, had reportedly misbehaved with the wife of the accused.

Samayapuram police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. After the trial, Additional District Judge - II, K. Jeyakumar, convicted Vijai and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

