ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Tiruchi

September 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 49-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on murder charge.

The judgement was pronounced in a case registered at Somarasampettai police station in April 2018. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, K. Kamaraj of Somarasampettai was arrested for murdering his wife K. Ilavarasi over a dowry dispute and remanded in judicial custody.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Kamaraj and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on him and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to the two minor children of the victim, the prosecution added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US