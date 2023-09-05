Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Tiruchi

September 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 49-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on murder charge.

The judgement was pronounced in a case registered at Somarasampettai police station in April 2018. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, K. Kamaraj of Somarasampettai was arrested for murdering his wife K. Ilavarasi over a dowry dispute and remanded in judicial custody.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Kamaraj and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on him and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to the two minor children of the victim, the prosecution added.

