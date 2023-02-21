ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Tiruchi

February 21, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court in Tiruchi sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a one-and-half-year-old child.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 31, 2018, in which the accused, S. Loganathan, who had raised objections to her sister Subashini’s love marriage with Murgaiah, killed the one-and-half-year-old child of the couple. He had allegedly pushed Santhanasri against a wall and killed her.

Based on a complaint from the parents of the deceased, Musiri police registered a case against the accused under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the trial, the Additional District Judge - I in Tiruchi on Tuesday sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on him.

