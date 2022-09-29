Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 46-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai police station limits in the district in November 2021.

The Court slapped ₹2 lakh as fine on C. Kuzhandaivel who had committed the offence. The Court ordered that compensation of ₹7.5 lakh be given to the affected victim. Kuzhandaivel was later lodged in Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict, a police press release said.