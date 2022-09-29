Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
September 29, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 46-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai police station limits in the district in November 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Court slapped ₹2 lakh as fine on C. Kuzhandaivel who had committed the offence. The Court ordered that compensation of ₹7.5 lakh be given to the affected victim. Kuzhandaivel was later lodged in Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict, a police press release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app