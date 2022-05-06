Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor girl
: The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced Sarankumar, 22, to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl after kidnapping her near here in May 2017. The court slapped a fine of ₹30,000 on Sarankumar who was later lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchi following the verdict.
A police press release said Sarankumar of Pudukottai taluk promised the girl that he would marry her. He abducted the girl and thereafter sexually assaulted her. The Ganesh Nagar police registered a case under the POCSO Act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father and the charge-sheet was filed in August 2017. The court ordered that a sum of ₹3 lakh be given as compensation to the girl.
