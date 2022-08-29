Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor daughter

The Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment until death for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The court slapped ₹ 5 lakh fine on the convicted man. The Pudukottai All Women Police registered a case under various sections of the POCSO Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim against whom the crime was committed in April 2021. The court ordered the State government to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to the victim, a police press release said. The convict was later lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi.