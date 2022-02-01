Man sentenced to life for murdering college girl

KARUR

01 February 2022 18:08 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a youth to life term for murdering a college girl.

According to the prosecution, K. Sonali, 21, of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was savagely attacked with a wooden log by P. Udayakumar, 28, of Adhiyanendhal near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district inside a classroom in a private engineering college here on August 30, 2016.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident took place while the class was on. The assailant also attacked Sathish Kumar, assistant professor, who tried to intervene. Sonali was then rushed to a private hospital in Karur and later referred to Madurai, where she died.

Both Sonali and Udayakumar were pursuing B.E (Civil Engineering) and he was senior to her by a year. But he dropped out due to poor attendance. Udayakumar proposed to her, but Sonali spurned him. He contacted her over mobile phone on several occasions but she did not respond. Angered over her refusal to talk to him, Udayakumar attacked her.

A. Nazeemabanu, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of ₹23,000 on various counts.

She also directed the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority to recommend to the State government to pay suitable compensation to the victim’s mother.