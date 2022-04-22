Man sentenced to five-year imprisonment

Ravichandran , 55, who had earlier served as a noon meal organiser at a panchayat union elementary school in Thanjavur district, was sentenced to undergo five-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl .

Inquiries reveal that Ravichandran had allegedly misbehaved with a 9- year-old-girl at the school in September 2018. As the girl claimed that she was subjected to sexual harassment, Ravichandran was arrested and a case was filed against them by the All Women Police, Vallam. After hearing the case, the special court for POCSO Act, Thanjavur sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on him on Friday. The court ordered that ₹25,000 from the fine amount should be handed over to the affected girl.