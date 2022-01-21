Man sentenced to 30-year imprisonment in POCSO case

KARUR

21 January 2022 21:03 IST

A Mahila Court here sentenced a 27-year-old man to 30 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹60,000 for abducting and raping a minor girl. The girl, who hailed from the same village, was living with her mother when the incident occurred in 2019.

The accused, identified as N. Bharathiyar, from Porundalur near Kulithalai in Karur district, and an employee of an IT company, had allegedly abducted the 14-year-old girl on June 9, 2019, and on September 1, 2019.

Following an investigation, including medical examination at Karur Government Medical College Hospital, Bharathiyar was arrested in 2019 and lodged at Tiruchi Central Prison before being released on bail. On Friday, the case was taken up at the Mahila Court and the accused was presented through video conference mode from Kulithalai All Women Police Station.

The judge sentenced the accused to 10-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for abduction under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code and 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).