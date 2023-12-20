Man sentenced to 21 years of imprisonment for murder

December 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 53-year-old man to undergo 21 years of imprisonment for murder.

The judgement was pronounced in a case registered at Srirangam police station last year. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, G. Nagaraj of Kallakudi, was arrested for murdering R. Kalaiselvi, 35, over a dispute. He assaulted the victim with an iron rod on her head on the banks of the Kollidam on July 11, 2022.

Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Nagaraj and sentenced him to undergo 21 years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on him.

