Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexual assault in Tiruchi

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgement was pronounced in a case registered at the All Women Police Station at Cantonment in October 2019. According to the prosecution, the accused, R.Pratheepan ( 33) of Kottapattu was arrested after he abducted a minor boy, held him captive illegally inside a house, and sexually assaulted him.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Pratheepan and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹9,000 on him and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.

CONNECT WITH US