HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexual assault in Tiruchi

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgement was pronounced in a case registered at the All Women Police Station at Cantonment in October 2019. According to the prosecution, the accused, R.Pratheepan ( 33) of Kottapattu was arrested after he abducted a minor boy, held him captive illegally inside a house, and sexually assaulted him.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Pratheepan and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹9,000 on him and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.